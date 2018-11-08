Juventus will learn from Manchester United defeat – Allegri

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri claimed that the last-gasp Champions League defeat to Manchester United will benefit his side in the long run.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exquisite volley against his former club looked set to have guaranteed Juve's place in the last 16, but United rallied with two goals in the last four minutes.

The hosts were guilty of spurning some excellent chances in Turin with Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala both hitting the frame of the goal prior to Ronaldo's opener.

And although Allegri was frustrated by his side's profligacy, he believes that the manner of the Group H loss will help Juve develop.

"It's a disappointing defeat, because the team played well," Allegri, whose side won 1-0 at Old Trafford, told Sky Sport Italia.

"We need to improve our finishing, because we never manage to finish games off when we're in control.

"Ronaldo's goal was extraordinary, but we had so many chances. If we'd really gone for it, we'd have scored three or four in the first half alone.

"I think it'll do us good in the long run, as we need to learn not to fall asleep in these situations.

"The only way Manchester United were ever going to score was from set-plays and we gave them the opportunities.

"Nonetheless, we are still top of the group. It's understandable to have a win and a defeat to Manchester United, although probably not when you look at how the games actually went.

"We had the chance to secure the top spot early. I compliment my team for a good performance, but a good performance without a result isn't worth very much."

Juve stalwart Giorgio Chiellini, meanwhile, suggested that the Serie A champions have been on the verge of such a collapse for some time.

"We want to go all the way and if we are to do that, we must learn from this sort of mistake," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We've been threatening this sort of mess for a few games, to be honest, as we get too complacent and run risks that are totally unnecessary.

"Maybe now we'll get our heads down and focus the way we need to in every single match, taking nothing for granted.

"If we're going to lose Champions League games like this, it's best we do it now rather than later on."

Juve still top Group H with nine points heading into the final two games, and a draw against Valencia next time out will be enough to secure a spot in the last 16.