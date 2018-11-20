English
Juventus' Alex Sandro has Premier League ambition

Alex Sandro would like to play in the Premier League but any potential suitors in England's top flight are likely to have to wait for his services.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked to the Juventus full-back, with recent speculation suggesting the London club were readying a January bid.

The 27-year-old is currently in England, for Brazil's friendly against Cameroon in Milton Keynes, and told reporters he is happy at Juve – for now.

"I think one day, who knows what will happen. I have a desire to play in the Premier League," Alex Sandro said.

"But right now I'm very happy where I am, at the club I am at, the league I'm playing in.

"So today, my only thought is to continue where I am because that's where I feel happy."

Alex Sandro joined Juventus from Porto in 2015 and has won three consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

