Japanese star Honda joins Melbourne Victory

Former Japan, AC Milan and CSKA Moscow attacker Keisuke Honda has moved to A-League champions Melbourne Victory.

Honda joins Australian titleholders Victory on a one-year marquee deal after leaving Mexican side Pachuca, it was announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for the Blue Samurai, retired from international football following Japan's last-16 exit at the World Cup.

Honda, the only Japanese player to score at three World Cups, said: "I am so happy to join the Melbourne Victory.

"When I knew they were interested in me, one week later after the World Cup. I really like to do new challenge that's me.



"So I'm satisfied, I look forward to playing as soon as possible."

Honda has enjoyed a stellar career, winning four titles with Russian giants CSKA, while he won the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana during his time in Milan.

"It goes without saying that Keisuke has consistently proven himself at the highest level and we can't wait to see what he can do in Melbourne," Victory head coach Kevin Muscat said.

"He brings world-class ability and offers great flexibility in the front third of the pitch.

"It's obviously an added benefit to have him a part of our AFC Asian Champions League campaign too."