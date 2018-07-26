Inter 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full

Inter's chances of finishing above AC Milan for the fifth time in six Serie A seasons will become clearer when the city rivals first meet in matchday nine.

The Nerazzurri should enter that match in strong form after the release of the 2018-19 fixture schedule threw up a kind eight rounds to start the campaign, with Sassuolo, Bologna, Sampdoria and SPAL their away trips prior to the clash with the Rossoneri on October 21.

The Milan clubs reconvene for a second encounter on March 17, by which time Luciano Spalletti's side will hope to again be competing for a Champions League place.

Inter's first test against one of last season's top three comes away to Roma on December 2 in a tough week that sees them head to champions Juventus seven days later.

Should the acquisitions of Radja Nainggolan, Stefan de Vrij and Lautaro Martinez help his side mount a surprise title challenge, Spalletti can look forward to a run of four home outings in the final six fixtures.

Inter's fixtures in full:

Sassuolo v Inter: 19/08/2018

Inter v Torino: 26/08/2018

Bologna v Inter: 02/09/2018

Inter v Parma: 16/09/2018

Sampdoria v Inter: 23/09/2018

Inter v Fiorentina: 26/09/2018

Inter v Cagliari: 30/09/2018

SPAL v Inter: 07/10/2018

Inter v AC Milan: 21/10/2018

Lazio v Inter: 28/10/2018

Inter v Genoa: 04/11/2018

Atalanta v Inter: 11/11/2018

Inter v Frosinone: 25/11/2018

Roma v Inter: 02/12/2018

Juventus v Inter: 09/12/2018

Inter v Udinese: 16/12/2018

Chievo v Inter: 22/12/2019

Inter v Napoli: 26/12/2018

Empoli v Inter: 29/12/2018

---

Inter v Sassuolo: 20/01/2019

Torino v Inter: 27/01/2019

Inter v Bologna: 03/02/2019

Parma v Inter: 10/02/2019

Inter v Sampdoria: 17/02/2019

Fiorentina v Inter: 24/02/2019

Cagliari v Inter: 03/03/2019

Inter v SPAL: 10/03/2019

AC Milan v Inter: 17/03/2019

Inter v Lazio: 31/03/2019

Genoa v Inter: 03/04/2019

Inter v Atalanta: 07/04/2019

Frosinone v Inter: 14/04/2019

Inter v Roma: 20/04/2019

Inter v Juventus: 28/04/2019

Udinese v Inter: 05/05/2019

Inter v Chievo: 12/05/2019

Napoli v Inter: 19/05/2019

Inter v Empoli: 26/05/2019