If Bayern want me, they know where to find me – Perisic

Inter star Ivan Perisic has opened the door to joining Bayern Munich, citing their new coach Niko Kovac as a "very big influence" on him.

Perisic has spent three years in Milan after leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, though he has regularly been linked with moves away from San Siro.

Manchester United are said to have been particularly interested in him over the last year, though those reports faded away and briefly gave way to suggestions of Bayern's interest after Kovac's appointment.

Kovac was Perisic's coach for two years at international level with Croatia until 2015, and the 29-year-old winger holds the former midfielder in high regard.

"He [Kovac] had [a] very big influence on me," Perisic told Sportske Novosti.

"I played great for Croatia under him and I congratulate him on everything he has done in Germany and signing for Bayern. If they want me, they know where to find me.

"I heard some clubs want me, but they have to talk to my club and only after that I can join the negotiations and decide.

"If I was to change the club, it could only be a top league and top club. Only God knows what will happen in future.

"I am happy in Inter, but we all know everything is possible in football."

Having already played extensively in Germany and Italy, Perisic likes the idea of testing himself in England or Spain if he leaves Inter.

"Honestly, I would like to try myself in all [the] biggest leagues," he said. "But the question is; will I have the time?

"I am 29, working on it to extend my career as long as I can. Yes, I'd like to play in England and Spain, but I don't know if there is enough time left [in my career]."