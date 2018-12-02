Gattuso: Ibrahimovic, Higuain and Cutrone? What about Paqueta!

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso described Patrick Cutrone as having "fire in his veins" after his performance in Sunday's win over Parma, but kept his cards close to his chest on the possibility of a return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Rossoneri fought back to run out 2-1 winners with Cutrone's effort and Franck Kessie's penalty, awarded after a VAR review much to the consternation of the visitors, cancelling out Roberto Inglese's 49th-minute opener.

Cutrone may not have started the match had Gonzalo Higuain not been serving a suspension in Serie A after being sent off against Juventus last month, while rumours continue to mount that veteran forward Ibrahimovic could return to San Siro in January.

Asked by DAZN how the three could fit into his XI, Gattuso initially replied with his tongue in his cheek, saying: "And what about Lucas Paqueta, where do we put him?" – a reference to the Flamengo midfielder who is widely reported to be on the verge on joining Milan.

Gattuso then added: "We're thinking about playing, we like offensive footballers, but we always need balance.

"So, let's focus on the six games before the break then we'll see what happens in the market."

Cutrone levelled the scores with a well-directed volley, and his performance delighted Gattuso.

"He lives for the goal, he's got fire in his veins and I'm happy for him," he said.

"He even wiped out that cliche about him not doing well from the start. He has to keep going like this, as he can do so much better."

Cutrone himself said he would welcome the addition of Ibrahimovic, adding: "If Ibrahimovic comes, then good, but either way I focus on my own progress."