Blame me when AC Milan lose, says Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso accepts he has to take responsibility for AC Milan defeats but claims he still has the backing of his team after a much-needed win against Sampdoria.

Suso's superb strike earned the Rossoneri a 3-2 victory in Serie A at San Siro on Sunday, Samp having earlier come from behind to claim a 2-1 lead thanks to a goal and an assist from former Milan midfielder Riccardo Saponara.

Milan lost their previous two matches to increase the pressure on Gattuso, who has endured speculation over his future since the start of the season.

But the Milan head coach was in bullish mood after his team moved to within three points of the Champions League places thanks to their win over Sampdoria.

"Congratulations to the boys, they are the ones who take the field," Gattuso told a news conference. "It is right that when you do not win the blame goes to the coach.

"If I saw a signal from the team that they were no longer following me, for the relationship I have with the club, I would take a step back, but I will not do it because I know the team follows me and I keep working because the team and the staff follow me.

"We can improve but there is too much pressure, I often hear the rumours... for my part there is calmness.

"It's difficult to train... but I live well, I do not train a small club here, I like talking about football.

"We must have continuity of results, we must do everything to recover in the standings."

Milan host Genoa on Wednesday, Gattuso's men having a chance to make further ground up on the teams above them as they play their match in hand.

"It's hard to say, this was an important victory," Gattuso said of his team's mentality.

"Then on Wednesday it will be even more important.

"We have to prepare [for] it well."