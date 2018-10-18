Babbel lauds 'top class' Ronaldo after Juventus switch

Markus Babbel applauded Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Real Madrid in favour of Juventus as he criticised the motivation of Bayern Munich's players.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo sensationally swapped European champions Madrid for Juventus in a deal reportedly worth €112million in July.

Ronaldo – Madrid's all-time leading scorer – quit the LaLiga giants despite winning three successive Champions League titles and four in five seasons, a move lauded by former Bayern defender Babbel.

As Babbel questioned the desire and attitude of Bayern's misfiring squad amid their form slump and four-match winless streak, the three-time Bundesliga winner singled out Ronaldo as an example.

Babbel told Omnisport: "Compliments to Ronaldo. At 33 years of age, he said 'I can't be better at Real Madrid, I need a new challenge… I want to do something different to hold my performances'.

"He did a fantastic move to Italy. It's a very difficult league, especially for strikers.

"He is not my favourite player but this is top class what he did."

Ronaldo has scored four Serie A goals for Italian champions Juventus since arriving in Turin in the off-season.