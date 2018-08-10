Allegri 'honoured' by Madrid interest but happy at Juve

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is convinced he made the right decision to stay in Turin after turning down Real Madrid.

Allegri, 50, was linked with Premier League side Arsenal and Champions League holders Madrid at the end of last season before opting to remain with the Serie A giants.

Madrid appointed Julen Lopetegui in June following Zinedine Zidane's departure after Allegri claimed he rejected the chance to succeed the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reflecting on his decision, Allegri – who arrived from AC Milan in 2014 – told magazine Stile Mese: "I said 'no' to Real Madrid because I made a commitment with the president.

"Therefore, my maximum respect for Juventus and given word were why I rejected the call of Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world and the dream for every coach.

"I'd be a hypocrite if I said I wasn't honoured by their consideration, but I'm absolutely convinced that I made the right decision.

"Am I a 'bandiera' like Buffon or Del Piero? I absolutely don't want to be equated with them because they're players who wrote Juventus' history, whereas I've only been here for four years."

Seeking an eighth consecutive Scudetto, Juve open their Serie A title defence against Chievo on August 18.