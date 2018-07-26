AC Milan 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full

The first Milan derby of the 2018-19 season will take place on the weekend of October 21, by which time Gennaro Gattuso's Rossoneri will have steered themselves through a difficult start to their Serie A campaign.

After facing Genoa at home on the opening day, Milan take on last season's second and third placed sides respectively as they travel to Napoli then entertain Roma.

Their first clash with Inter at San Siro precedes a tough run of fixtures that includes a games against Juventus and Lazio in November and Gattuso will have to perform well if he is to remain as head coach for his first anniversary in the job at the end of that month.

Milan's reverse fixture against Inter comes in March 2019 ahead of a tricky run-in: the Rossoneri's last eight matches include Juventus away and Lazio at home.

Milan's fixtures in full:

Milan v Genoa: 19/08/2018

Napoli v Milan: 26/08/2018

Milan v Roma: 02/09/2018

Cagliari v Milan: 16/09/2018

Milan v Atalanta: 23/09/2018

Empoli v Milan: 26/09/2018

Sassuolo v Milan: 30/09/2018

Milan v Chievo: 07/10/2018

Inter v Milan: 21/10/2018

Milan v Sampdoria: 28/10/2018

Udinese v Milan: 04/11/2018

Milan v Juventus: 11/11/2018

Lazio v Milan: 25/11/2018

Milan v Parma: 02/12/2018

Milan v Torino: 09/12/2018

Bologna v Milan: 16/12/2018

Milan v Fiorentina: 22/12/2018

Frosinone v Milan: 26/12/2018

Milan v SPAL: 29/12/2018

---

Genoa v Milan: 20/01/2019

Milan v Napoli: 27/01/2019

Roma v Milan: 03/02/2019

Milan v Cagliari: 10/02/2019

Atalanta v Milan: 17/02/2019

Milan v Empoli: 24/02/2019

Milan v Sassuolo: 03/03/2019

Chievo v Milan: 10/03/2019

Milan v Inter: 17/03/2019

Sampdoria v Milan: 31/03/2019

Milan v Udinese: 03/04/2019

Juventus v Milan: 07/04/2019

Milan v Lazio: 14/04/2019

Parma v Milan: 20/04/2019

Torino v Milan: 28/04/2019

Milan v Bologna: 05/05/2019

Fiorentina v Milan: 12/05/2019

Milan v Frosinone: 19/05/2019

SPAL v Milan: 26/05/2019