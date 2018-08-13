Zaha promises Palace commitment as contract talks continue

Wilfried Zaha insists he is fully committed to Crystal Palace as talks over an improved contract continue.

The 25-year-old was his side's standout performer as they battled to escape Premier League relegation last season, while he scored the second of their goals in Saturday's opening 2-0 win at Fulham.

Zaha was linked with a move to Chelsea before the transfer window closed in England and there remains some doubt over his long-term future, even though he signed a new five-year contract last May.

However, the former Manchester United man has promised he will not be distracted from Palace's objectives while talks over a new deal go on.

"It makes no difference to me, because I had my head down anyway," he said when asked how the speculation has affected him.

"All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens.

"But I'm all Palace, and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well.

"We are still speaking about [a potential new contract], still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

"The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about 'no end product, no end product'. Well, tell me now."