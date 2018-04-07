West Brom 1 Swansea City 1: Abraham denies Baggies valuable victory

Tammy Abraham's first league goal since October rescued a point for Swansea City and inflicted further damage on West Brom's survival hopes in a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

The Chelsea loanee had not netted since scoring both goals in a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town, but outmuscled Jake Livermore to head in the equaliser for Carlos Carvalhal's side 15 minutes from time.

It was a devastating blow for the rock-bottom Baggies, who had looked set to pull within eight points of safety thanks to Jay Rodriguez's strike early in the second half.

But following the sacking of Alan Pardew after an eight-match losing run this week, caretaker boss Darren Moore – part of the West Brom side who pulled off the 'Great Escape' in 2004-05 – is facing an ever-growing task to rescue the club's top-flight status once more.

West Brom are now 11 points from 17th, while Swansea climb four points clear of the drop zone thanks to another valuable point in their own survival bid.

Chris Brunt's rifled shot from 30 yards after 12 minutes was the first time either side threatened, with Lukasz Fabianski able to get two strong hands behind the fierce strike to punch clear, but it failed to spark a tepid first half into life.

Ambition exceeded execution as hopeful shots from distance became the order of the day for two teams who had scored a league-low 25 goals apiece coming into this fixture – Andre Ayew, Rodriguez and Livermore were among the other players to try their luck without success.

Brunt's next effort sailed high and wide from a similar distance and an initially charged atmosphere faded from impassioned chanting to barely audible muttering as events on the pitch failed to captivate.

Those who had travelled from Wales almost received a welcome wake-up call five minutes from the break, however, when Ayew poked wide of the right-hand upright having been played through by Sam Clucas.

West Brom then came close to snatching the lead in the closing stages of the half, Fabianski showing tremendous reactions to push over a shot from Rodriguez, who had pounced on the scraps of a free-kick Swansea failed to clear.

And it was the former Burnley and Southampton striker who broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half, getting on the end of a Matt Phillips cross that was headed on by Salomon Rondon to stab home, although Swansea were unhappy at an alleged Livermore handball in the build-up.

But that joy proved to be short-lived for the home side, as Abraham's header dashed the momentary glimmers of Premier League survival hope that had emerged in the wake of Rodriguez's strike.