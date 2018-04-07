Wenger believes Ramsey will stay at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is confident Aaron Ramsey will extend his stay at Arsenal into a second decade as talks continue over a contract extension.

The midfielder, who signed from Cardiff City in 2008, is free to leave when his current deal expires at the end of next season, sparking concerns the club may be forced to cash in on another key player.

Alexis Sanchez's hesitation to commit his future paved the way for a January move to Manchester United, but Wenger does not anticipate a similar problem with Ramsey.

The Wales international has impressed with nine goals in all competitions amid the Gunners' underwhelming campaign.

"We are communicating," Wenger said of discussions with Ramsey's representatives. "I'm confident. He's not at the end of his contract, he has one and a half years to go.

"From my side it is clear, but you always have to find an agreement. We want him to stay.

"He's one of these guys who has been here for a long time. He will be an important player in the future of this club."

Ramsey's prominence at Arsenal has been helped by a reduction in the injury issues that restricted him to just 13 league starts last term.

Wenger believes the 27-year-old is now over the troubles that have often hindered his development.

"He's always been very fit, but it's been about getting to the core of the problems," he said.

"Sometimes there is a reoccurrence of an injury. It's a little bit like an engine in Formula One, you have to find out where the problem lies and what you have to change.

"Sometimes it can be a single movement to change and that can take time."