We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans

Mark Noble has called on all West Ham fans to channel their passion into supporting the team ahead of Saturday's crucial home game against Southampton.

The Premier League fixture at London Stadium is pivotal for both teams as they battle to avoid the drop, with the hosts sitting directly above their 18th-placed opponents in the table.

West Ham will be playing at home for the first time since a 3-0 loss to Burnley on March 10 that was marred by crowd trouble, including several supporters invading the field to vent their frustrations at the club's ownership.

Noble clashed with one intruder but does not want to see a repeat of such events at the weekend, instead appealing for "positive vibes" to help inspire the players in their battle to avoid the drop.

"Our last home game against Burnley was one of my toughest days in nearly 20 years at West Ham, and I never want to see scenes like that again. None of us do," he wrote in a post on the club's website.

"I desperately want us to do well and for everyone to be happy, players and fans, but that day was one which none of us can look back on with any pride.

"We need everyone to be together and to be behind the team, because positive vibes really do inspire the players on the pitch. On the flip side, negativity can undoubtedly affect players' concentration and confidence, as I believe it did in the second half against Burnley.

"We need you all, full-stop, and we cannot perform to our best and win the matches we need to win without you. When you are on song, there really are no supporters better at inspiring their team than West Ham supporters.

"I can understand the frustrations some of you are feeling. This season has not gone how we’d all hoped it would, but I would ask you to channel your passion to get behind the team, help us get through the season with our Premier League status intact, and we can sit down and reassess things in the summer."

West Ham have lost three on the spin in the league, all by three goals or more, and still have Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City to play in the run-in.