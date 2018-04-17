We believe until the end - Shaqiri targets three wins for struggling Stoke City

Xherdan Shaqiri insists Stoke City still believe they can avoid relegation despite being precariously placed in the Premier League relegation zone.

Paul Lambert's side were on course to pick up three crucial points on Monday at West Ham, only to concede a 90th-minute equaliser at London Stadium.

Andy Carroll's late strike left Stoke 19th in the table, still five points adrift of safety with just four games remaining in their battle to beat the drop.

They host Burnley and Crystal Palace at home while also travelling to Liverpool and relegation rivals Swansea during the run-in, with Switzerland international Shaqiri believing nine points may yet be enough to retain their top-flight status.

"We have four games to go and the belief is there," he told Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

"We have to win three games – it's as simple as that. We have two home games and two away. If we win the two at home and then one away, maybe we are still in [the Premier League]

"We believe until the end. We are still here."

However, Stoke - who have never finished lower than 14th place in their previous nine seasons in the Premier League - have only won once in 2018.

Shaqiri pointed to the West Ham result as a fitting summary of the season as a whole, with the club now facing the serious prospect of dropping into the Championship.

"This is really my first time [in a relegation battle], but we have big players and they have to be good in these games. We have to do better," he added.

"All season it's been like this. In the last minute or something, they [the opposition] change the game. The Premier League is so tough and every team is going to take a little chance.

"I hope the last four games we can stay together and win a minimum of three games."