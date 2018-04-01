Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham's achievements this season have been all the more impressive in a campaign where they have had to play their home games at Wembley.

Tottenham ended a 28-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge as they came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alvaro Morata's header put Chelsea in front but a remarkable long-range effort from Christian Eriksen levelled matters before the break, with two goals in the space of five second-half minutes from Dele Alli settling the contest in Spurs' favour.

Much has been made of Tottenham playing their home games at Wembley as their new stadium is built, particularly given their struggles in Europe at the venue last season.

Pochettino has consistently played down such concerns but, with Spurs now holding an eight-point lead over Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification and in the FA Cup semi-finals, the Argentine praised his players for achieving such feats amid a difficult transition to playing in the national stadium.

"A fantastic victory for us, a massive three points. We are in a good place to achieve the top four, and to do that at the end of the season is the challenge," Pochettino said.

"It's so difficult to say if we are going to be successful if we finish in the top four or win the FA Cup. It's step by step. First of all, it's about winning games. That's the most important thing.

"To finish in the top four would be fantastic for the club. And we have the possibility to beat Manchester United and go to the final of the FA Cup [which] would be fantastic.

"We are so happy with what we are doing this season. Playing away from home plenty of matches, because we started the season at Wembley, it was so difficult to create or give comfort there. For our fans for the team and everyone, it was difficult. But our ambition is to try and win.

"There's still a long way to the end. We have to be focused and try and prepare the next game – so tough against Stoke – and focus and try to work hard. I think we have still not achieved anything, and it will be difficult to be in the top four. We have to fight. Our mentality must be ready in every single game."

Tottenham's first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1990 carried no extra significance for Pochettino, who added: "We are so happy for our fans after 28 years.



"Winning here at Stamford Bridge again is a massive thing again, for our fans and for Tottenham. But it's still only three points. I celebrate the same as I did in the past."

Harry Kane came off the bench to make his return from an ankle injury, but Pochettino would not commit to Spurs' talisman playing from the start at Stoke City next weekend.

"We'll see. To play 20 minutes or 30 minutes, he was ready. We'll never take a risk with any player," Pochettino said. "We'll see now during the week. He's working hard and if he has the possibility to play against Stoke."