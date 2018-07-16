Stone: I had no idea what my score was!

Brandon Stone was left disappointed by his failure to set a European Tour record as he won the Scottish Open, although he did not know it was on the cards until the final hole.

The South African stormed to victory at Gullane with a sublime 10-under 60 in his final round, winning by four strokes at 20 under, but he fell short of setting a new Tour landmark.

No player has carded a sub-60 round and Stone missed an eight-foot putt for 59, meaning his triumph was tinged with slight regret.

"It's incredible," Stone said. "If I'm going to be brutally honest, I had no idea what my score was until I walked on to the 18th green.

"It was just one of those days where everything went well. I hit it great, holed some beautiful putts and, obviously, to walk away with 60 having missed an eight-footer was a slight disappointment, but I won't really complain.

"My caddie came up to me and said, 'You don't get putts like this too often,' so I let him read it. I said as we walked on the green, 'I'm not reading this one. This is completely up to you.'

"I rolled it over his mark, but he did criticise my pace, he said it lacked a little bit of pace. So he probably is right. It didn't hold its line, but we'll take it."

Stone could at least be comforted by his consequent qualification for the Open Championship.

He added: "Hopefully I can find accommodation!"