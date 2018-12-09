Sterling hits out at media coverage of black players

Raheem Sterling used social media to criticise the coverage that black players receive in the media after he was berated by Chelsea supporters in Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation in order to establish whether Sterling was racially abused in the incident, with the club vowing to take the "strongest possible action where necessary".

The England international posted a message on Instagram along with pictures of newspaper articles regarding Manchester City team-mates Tosin Adarabioyo - who is on a season-long loan at Championship club West Brom - and Phil Foden, pointing to the different way in which the media covered the duo choosing to buy houses for their parents.

"I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to [be] heard I will speak up," Sterling wrote.

"Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game, as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don't expect no better.

"For example you have two young players starting out their careers. Both play for the same team, both have done the right thing which is buy a new house for their mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are.

"But look how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player. I think this is unacceptable, both innocent, have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded.

"This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour, so for all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance."