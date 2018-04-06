Souness: Klopp needs Liverpool silverware to be successful

Graeme Souness insists Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must win a trophy in order to be viewed as a success at Anfield.

The Reds are enjoying a fine season as they sit third in the Premier League and remain in contention in Europe.

Klopp masterminded a superb 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, but Souness says playing attractive football is not enough for a club of Liverpool's stature.

"Not at all. Not for professionals. No good finishing second, third, qualifying for Champions League," he told Omnisport, while speaking at an event organised by One Family and the Ian Rush Foundation.

"I know the money men in any club would be happy just qualifying for the Champions League, but for the supporters and a professional football person you have to win trophies.

"The pressures are enormous, but it's never been more difficult because interest in football never been greater. The kind of money spent on players brings pressure.

"Man United have spent the best part of £200million and they're not playing good football. Why are these players not playing good football?

"Money is an issue, but when you're at a big club you're under pressure to win things and play a certain way and you've got to play attractive and winning football."

However, Souness – who won five top-flight titles and three European Cups with the Reds – is confident his former club are closing in on a first major trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2012.

"Yes, you're judged ultimately on what you win," he added.

"They play fabulous football. They're a bit like Tottenham, play fabulous but yet to get a trophy. If they were to get that hopefully sooner than later they would kick on from that.

"Been in a couple of finals, knocked on the door, but they've not been able to get through that door. I think it's only a matter of time. They play fabulous football, score goals for fun which is the hardest thing to do in football.

"The manager realises he's still got tweaking to do and I expect him to do that this summer and when he does that we'll be challenging for the big ones which is the Champions League and the Premier League."