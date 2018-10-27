Shaqiri hopes to relive Bayern Champions League win with Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri is hopeful of reliving the "unbelievable feeling" of winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich by helping Liverpool to the title this season.

Shaqiri was part of the Bayern side that conquered Europe in 2013, although he was an unused substitute in the Wembley final win against Borussia Dortmund.

The Switzerland international arrived at Liverpool during the close-season following a three-year stay at Stoke City and has featured twice in the Champions League, starring in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Red Star at Anfield.

Liverpool lost last year's final to Real Madrid and Shaqiri believes the Reds have the players at their disposal to go deep into the tournament once again this season.

"I won the Champions League with Bayern Munich and that was an unbelievable feeling," Shaqiri, who scored in Liverpool's 4-1 Premier League win over Cardiff City on Saturday, told reporters.

"I dream about doing that with Liverpool and why not? It's great memories, so why not a second time?

"We have the quality to go very far and last year they got to the final. They didn't win the Champions League but we will try to do the same again this year.

"First of all we have to make good performances and in the end we will see.

"There is a long way to go and we have to keep our performances very good."

Shaqiri is one of four signings made by Liverpool for the 2018-19 season, with Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita also arriving on Merseyside.

And the 27-year-old is confident that the influx can improve the Reds in Europe and banish any bad memories of losing out to Madrid in Kiev in May.

"I think the motivation is always here and we have to go through these things maybe," he added.

"We have new players, a lot of good players... maybe this season we have more players and more competition can make the team much better.

"Every player wants to play and wants to show their football, that's the most important thing.

"You have to be a team to win something and I think this year we are in a very good way to try to compete with the other big teams."

Liverpool sit top of Group C after three matches and travel to Belgrade to face Red Star on November 6.