Salah claims first Premier League Player of the Month treble

Mohamed Salah has become the first player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award three times in a single season after claiming the honour for March.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign in England, scoring 29 goals in 31 league matches.

And he was particularly impressive last month, netting six times and setting up another in just four outings.

His incredible four-goal haul in Liverpool's 5-0 demolition of Watford played a major part in that.

The 25-year-old is considered the only genuine challenger to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne for this year's Professional Footballers' Association's Player of the Year award.

He adds the March gong to those he won in November and February, making him the first player to win it three times in a single campaign.

The Premier League also announced Burnley's Sean Dyche has been named Manager of the Month after three wins from three for the Clarets, who could secure a spot in Europe.