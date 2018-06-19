Russia 3 Egypt 1: Salah strikes but hosts right on course for last 16

Mohamed Salah's penalty failed to save Egypt as World Cup hosts Russia all-but secured progression from Group A with a comprehensive 3-1 win in St Petersburg.

Making his first appearance since going off injured in the Champions League final on May 26, Salah was often on the periphery at the Krestovsky Stadium, but still managed to mark his World Cup debut with a consolation on 73 minutes.

However, the damage had already been done in a 15-minute blitz from Russia early in the second half, Ahmed Fathy's own-goal opening the floodgates.

Russia took full advantage of the moment of good fortune, Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba netting in the space of three minutes to put Russia in complete control.

Despite his struggles, Salah was rewarded for his resilience when he was fouled by Roman Zobnin - VAR overturning the referee's initial decision to award a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area.

The Liverpool star duly converted from the spot but it could not be enough to kick-start a comeback, and while Russia's place in the last 16 will be confirmed should Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia, Egypt look set to fall out at the first hurdle.

Russia wasted no time in carrying on where they left off against Saudi Arabia - Sergei Ignashevich heading at Mohamed El-Shenawy before Aleksandr Golovin fired wide.

Egypt weathered the storm, though, and Trezeguet very nearly took advantage of the extra space created by Salah's presence when he curled just wide from the edge of the box.

Cheryshev went close to taking his tally for the tournament to three moments later, but El-Shenawy ensured the winger's strike did not dip in under the crossbar.

Uncertain goalkeeping from El-Shenawy almost cost Egypt soon after, but he recovered in time to take in Golovin's looped header.

Salah's moment looked set to arrive in the 34th minute, but Yuri Zhirkov ensured he was in the right place to prevent the winger connecting with Mohamed Shafy's deflected cross.

Zhirkov could do nothing to prevent Salah's next effort, however, as the forward spun clear of the experienced defender and sent a wicked strike inches wide of the target.

Any Egypt momentum was punctured two minutes into the second half, though.

El-Shenawy's poor punch put Egypt under pressure, and Zobnin's first-time follow up spun in off the unfortunate Fathy, with VAR confirming that Dzyuba had not fouled his opponent.

Salah was presented with a glorious chance to restore parity with 56 minutes gone, only to hesitate, allowing Mario Fernandes to intervene.

Fernandes soon proved his quality at the other end too, driving into the box before supplying a neat cut-back for Cheryshev to tuck home Russia's second.

Dzyuba got in on the act with a fantastic turn and finish to send the crowd into raptures, though Zobnin's clumsy pull-back at least enabled Salah to get himself a World Cup goal soon after.

Yet it was to no avail for Egypt, as the hosts made it two wins from two to close in on a place in the next round.