Ramsey uncertain over new Arsenal contract

Aaron Ramsey has "yet to come to an agreement" with Arsenal over a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal with the club.

As new Gunners boss Unai Emery prepares his squad for the new season with friendly matches in Singapore, Ramsey told reporters his future remains uncertain but said talks over a new contract are underway.

Injuries kept Ramsey sidelined for parts of 2017-18 but the Welsh midfielder nevertheless made 24 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring seven goals.

When asked whether Emery was involved in the negotiations over a new deal, Ramsey said: "No conversations with Unai on the contract. That has been dealt with by the club.

"I've had a few conversations with him about the way we want to play."

Ramsey, who joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008, indicated that he is keen to remain in North London and said clarification on the issue should be forthcoming before the start of the season.

"We've yet to come to an agreement," he said. "I still have a year left and it is a great feeling to play here.

"I'm looking forward to that. If something is to happen, we'll see in the coming few weeks."

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech feels reassurances over his future would help Ramsey to focus on finding his best form in 2018-19, and named the Wales international as one of the club's best players.

The Czech shot-stopper, who is in a similar situation with one year remaining on his own contract, was asked about Ramsey's prospects and said: "That's a private matter for the club and the player.

"Obviously we would like to keep all the best players with us. Hopefully his situation will be sorted out as quickly as possible.

"It's more for the player that he has the feeling that his situation is resolved and he can purely concentrate on the game.

"It's been two or three weeks since Aaron started training, he's been in top form, working really hard, so we can see it doesn't affect him at all. As I said, it's better for him if the situation is resolved quicker, we will see."