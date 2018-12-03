English
Puel unsure if Vardy needs surgery

Leicester City boss Claude Puel admits he is unsure if striker Jamie Vardy requires surgery on a troublesome groin injury.

Vardy scored in Leicester's Premier League defeat of Watford on Saturday but has been playing through the pain.

The former England striker is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to Fulham, which is a reunion with former Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri, who won the 2015-16 title at the club.

And Puel is unsure whether Vardy will be able to take his place in the Leicester squad as they seek to extend a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

"I will see tomorrow," Puel told reporters on Monday. "I cannot say which players have a problem but I do not know at the moment my starting players in two days.

"We will see. I don't know for the moment. I know he felt something but we will see with him and my medical staff."

Asked if Vardy may need an operation, Puel said: "I don't know. It's a balance to know his feelings step by step.

"Tomorrow will be another day, it will be for Jamie and for all the other players that feel something [an injury]. I don't know the players that are available for this game.

"It's an important game and I hope the other players will be ready in their minds to play and replace another team-mate."

Vardy has scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Leicester so far this season.

