Premier League: Brexit should not be used to weaken squads

The Premier League has strongly rejected a proposal that the number of foreign players playing in England's top flight should be reduced.

The United Kingdom is in the process of leaving the European Union, with little clarity on how Brexit will affect football in the country.

Reports emerged the Football Association (FA) was proposing a reduction in the number of foreign players allowed at a club from 17 to 13.

It is suggested this would have a beneficial impact on England's national team, which reached the World Cup semi-finals and Nations League Finals this year.

But in a lengthy statement released on Wednesday, the Premier League indicated any attempt to change legislation on the issue will be blocked.

"The Premier League has held a range of conversations with government and stakeholders regarding the impact on British football of the UK leaving the European Union," the Premier League statement read.

"We currently operate rules that limit the number of non-homegrown players clubs can have in senior squads, while also working with clubs to operate a world-leading player development system which delivers for England teams at every level.

"This was demonstrated by the many Premier League club Academy and senior players whom FA coaches moulded so well into Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup winners and men's 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.

"There is no evidence that stronger quotas than exist now would have a positive impact on national teams.

"We approach this matter in the interests of British football as a whole and have held positive discussions with the English Football League and the Scottish Professional Football League, who both agree that Brexit should not be used to weaken playing squads in British football, nor to harm clubs' ability to sign international players."

The statement noted Premier League football generates £3.3billion per season in taxes while clubs employ 12,000 full-time staff.

"We have a positive working relationship with the FA and will continue to have constructive discussions with them, and other stakeholders," the statement concluded.