Oxlade-Chamberlain targeting early return

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is aiming to make his return from injury before the end of Liverpool's campaign.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a promising start to his Liverpool career last season, having ended a six-year stay at Arsenal to move to Anfield in a £35million deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's season was cut short in April, when he sustained a knee injury in the Reds' Champions League semi-final tie against Roma.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in the close-season that the midfielder could miss the entirety of 2018-19, but, speaking in BetVictor's 'This is Melwood' series, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed that he is targeting an earlier comeback, adding that the Liverpool manager's support has played a crucial role in his recovery.

"I'd love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season," Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

"Jurgen's been massive for me. Whenever I see him, he's got a smile on his face. He's really positive and keeps me in his thoughts.

"When he talks about the team he will mention me which is nice, especially when the boys are doing so well.

"He has given me time. He has said, 'we know how long this is going to be, don't worry about it, get yourself right and we'll go again.' That's nice to hear.

"It's been a really tough time, not being able to do what I love doing. The next target for me is to build up more in the gym towards being able to run outside again."