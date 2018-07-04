Ospina proud despite Colombia defeat

Goalkeeper David Ospina believes Colombia can walk away from Russia with their heads held high after their elimination from the World Cup.

The South Americans drew 1-1 with England in their Round of 16 fixture, but they were knocked out of the tournament after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Ospina, 29, saved from Jordan Henderson before misses from Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca proved costly, and said he remained proud of Colombia’s performance.

“We’re going [home] sad, but now is the time to raise your head,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“[The team] left every ounce of sweat. We are running out of the adventure at the World Cup, but we are leaving with a clear conscience that we gave it everything on the field.

“As it is said, it is a lottery, there was fortune [saving Henderson’s penalty] at first, but then two failed and that’s how it is.”