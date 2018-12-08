Mourinho praises United intensity in Fulham thrashing

Jose Mourinho highlighted Manchester United's improved intensity in and out of possession after they put Fulham to the sword 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Ashley Young opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Juan Mata's 50th Premier League goal before the half hour left the division's bottom club with a mountain to climb.

Recalled striker Romelu Lukaku ended a near 1,000-minute drought in front of goal at Old Trafford and, after substitute Aboubakar Kamara reduced the arrears from the penalty spot, Marcus Rashford completed the scoring.

"I think we were intense, without the ball and with the ball," Mourinho said.

"Without the ball pressing, bringing the lines up and not giving them chance to play the football they like to play.

"Then with the ball, one touch, two touches. I think we were really good.

"Of course, we needed it. The last three matches in the Premier League we didn't lose but we didn't win."

United's first win in England's top flight since November 3 came with Paul Pogba looking on as an unused substitute and Mourinho's comments over his player's unity and work rate felt somewhat pointed in the France star's absence.

"I think the players showed that they can be a better team than they are [at the moment]," he said.

"When there is solidarity and empathy in the team – the players sticking together and everybody giving their maximum, it attracts more positive things.

"When you have people who run and press and then, with the ball, want to play simple and positive football it attracts more positive things."

A highlight of United's display was an enterprising performance throughout from teenage right-back Diogo Dalot.

"I think he is fantastic," Mourinho added. "For a 19-year-old boy, physically he is very strong and technically he is very good.

"Attacking, with his crosses, if you touch the ball then you score. Defensively, he has things to learn but he is a 19-year-old boy."