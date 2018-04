Mourinho 'not interested' in Guardiola and Raiola row

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has shrugged off talk that Paul Pogba was offered to Manchester City in January, saying he's "not interested".

Ahead of Saturday's derby Pep Guardiola claimed Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, had given City the chance to take the Frenchman – alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan – during the January transfer window.

Raiola has denied having any contact with the City boss, telling BBC Sport: "I never spoke to Pep Guardiola. I would not speak to him about players; I would speak to Manchester City."

Speaking ahead of United's clash with City at the Etihad Stadium, Mourinho told Sky Sports: "Guardiola says that, the agent denies.

"So one is saying truth and one is not. I'm not interested which is the liar and which is the honest guy. I'm not interested."

When asked what his response to the offer was, Guardiola had said on Friday: "I said no. We don't have the money enough to buy Pogba because he is so expensive.

"Pogba is an exceptional player. A top, top player."