Mourinho has very good relationship with Manchester United players, claims Dalot

Jose Mourinho has a "very good" relationship with his Manchester United players, according to Diogo Dalot.

The former Porto full-back was one of only three senior signings in the transfer window ahead of the 2018-19 season, with Mourinho regularly complaining about a lack of investment.

Mourinho criticised United for a lack of heart in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace in the latest volley aimed at his squad, while Romelu Lukaku has revealed he was "angry" to be dropped for a game against old club Everton.

Dalot, though, says there are no problems between Mourinho and his team even though United are seventh in the Premier League, already 14 points behind leaders and rivals Manchester City.

"Jose was a big influence on me coming here," Dalot told MUTV of his compatriot. "He was very important.

"His history speaks for itself, the way he is coaching and the way that he has made football change.

"It is the fact that is he is Portuguese too. The relationship that he has with the players is very good, and it was quite impressive to me.

"He pushed me to come here and the way that he believed in me was very good. That is why I am here. He is a big reason why I came."

Dalot added former United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been an inspiration in his career and another reason he wanted to move to Old Trafford.

"Cristiano, I don't need to describe him because you already know him," Dalot added.

"For me, since I remember, he was the inspiration to play football and of course, if you asked me if the fact he played here was also an influence to come, then of course I say yes.

"The way he played here, the way he developed, was unbelievable. I want to make that step too, to improve and play for many, many years here.

"He is an inspiration for everyone, for every player, for every young player. To have a player like that in the world, we just have to enjoy it for as long as he stays with us, playing and giving us the opportunity to enjoy his football.

"It was a proud few years for Manchester to have him here and, hopefully, one day the United fans will say it was good for them to have Dalot here."

United are next in action away to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, having secured qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds on Tuesday by beating Young Boys thanks to Marouane Fellaini's late goal.