Mourinho avoids UEFA ban after water bottle antics

Jose Mourinho will not be sanctioned by UEFA following his bottle-throwing antics at the end of Manchester United's 1-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

The Portuguese chose to celebrate Marouane Fellaini's 91st-minute winner against the Swiss club by picking up a crate containing 10 drinks bottles and hurling it to the floor.

The incident inevitably created headlines but UEFA has opted not to take the matter further with neither Mourinho nor United facing a disciplinary charge.

It's not the first time Mourinho has taken his frustration out on a water bottle.

In November 2016, Mourinho received a one-match touchline ban from the Football Association for kicking a drinks container during a draw with West Ham but he escaped sanction for a similar act earlier this season against Crystal Palace.

Asked why he had acted the way he did when his side had just clinched victory against Young Boys – and qualified for the round of 16 – Mourinho said: "Relief. Frustration before that, then relief.

"We didn't play for that, we didn't play for 0-0 or to be in trouble until the last minute.

"Frustration, I was not unhappy with the players, not at all, frustrated we couldn't score, yes, but my players were very tired in end and that's what I love, it means they gave everything.

"They had moments of good football, hypothetical beautiful goals, but then also moments of pressure, a lack of confidence that frustrated us.

"In the end we scored. I united the goal with David [de Gea]'s save. Without that save there's no winning goal.

"In the end we qualify with one game in hand. We suffered a lot, but we did it."