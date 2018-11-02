Mourinho '100 per cent not guilty' of abusive language charge

Jose Mourinho explained he fought a Football Association (FA) charge of using abusive language as he was "100 per cent" not guilty of the accusation.

The FA charged Mourinho following Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 Premier League win over Newcastle United, but he was cleared on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference before his side's game against Bournemouth, Mourinho protested his innocence over the charge of making "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" remarks to a television camera.

"I asked the club and the lawyers to appeal because I was 100 per cent [certain] that I was not guilty of these charges," he said.

"But you never know how it happens, yes I'm pleased but I have to respect the process and I have to wait for what is going to happen next.

"But I only appeal if I feel I'm not guilty, not to waste my time or other people's time."

United head to Bournemouth having taken seven points from their past three Premier League matches in an improved run of form but they are below the Cherries in the Premier League table - Eddie Howe's side sitting in sixth, two spots above United.

"Their story is a story that doesn't surprise me really," Mourinho said of Bournemouth's progress under Howe.

"After the promotion was the season of being a Premier League team and staying as a Premier League team, stability and now they want more and they are fighting for Europa League positions, just below the top four target. That is a very, very difficult target for anyone.

"But fantastic work and great stability, same manager, same players basically, clinical scouting work, clinical decisions on who to buy - so fantastic work. I wouldn't say it's a surprise for me."

Mourinho confirmed club captain Antonio Valencia will not be available but Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are in line to play a part.

"Antonio Valencia, I watched something funny in his Instagram where we says 'work, work, work' in the gym. He should say 'work, work, work' alone because I'm injured and cannot train with the team," Mourinho added.

"So the reason why he was in the gym is because he is injured and he couldn't train with the team. So, I think it looked like he was working really, really hard - and he was - but without the ball and without the team. So, you can imagine that tomorrow he is not selected because he is not ready.

"[Marouane] Fellaini, [Diogo] Dalot and of course Jesse and Alexis are in a much better position than last week, because last week was an effort from them to be available to help the team, but now it's a different story. Now Alexis and Lingard after one good week of work with the team they are ready to play really."