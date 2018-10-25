Maybe we can stop talking about it – Klopp thrilled with Salah's goal return

Jurgen Klopp insisted Mohamed Salah's form is no longer a talking point after the Liverpool forward scored twice in a 4-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade.

Salah brought up his 50th Liverpool goal with a double in the romp at Anfield – the second coming from the penalty spot – as Klopp's side moved top of Group C.

And, with the Egypt winger having netted the winner against Huddersfield Town in Liverpool's last Premier League outing, Klopp believes any questions over Salah's ability to carry on last season's spectacular form can now be put to bed.

"It's good that we can maybe stop talking about it," Klopp told a news conference.

"I was not in doubt, he was not in doubt, but if you are constantly asked about it then it's like something obviously is wrong, or people are not happy.

"You should not think about, 'how can I possibly score again?'

"It only happens if you work hard, are in the right spaces, if your team-mates see you in the right moments and if you make the right runs.

"I think he would say thanks to his team-mates, because it's quite difficult to score goals without these wonderful passes, crosses, whatever.

"It's an exceptional number [50 goals], and hopefully he can continue. What's the next record he could reach?"

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane got Liverpool's other goals, making it the first time all season that Liverpool's front three have scored in the same game, but Klopp was never concerned by that statistic.

"It's always good. Internally we have never discussed this," he added.

"It's hopefully not the last time! It was just a good game, a good football game and they could finish the situations because we had the right movements in the right moments.

"You can't win 4-0 if most of the things are not good, and most of the things were really good."