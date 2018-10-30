Matic: Martial needs to understand his talent

Anthony Martial can be one of the best players in the Premier League according to Manchester United teammate Nemanja Matic, but it's entirely up to him.

Martial, still only 22, bagged his fourth Premier League goal in the past three matches against Everton on Sunday, coolly dispatching past Jordan Pickford.

However, the Serbian midfielder believes the in-form Martial will truly blossom when he displays a confidence in accordance to his talent.

"Anthony is a great player and he needs to understand that," Matic said. "He needs more confidence. He is still young and I think if he continues to score he will get that.

"If he reaches his top level he can be one of the best players in the league for sure.

"Sometimes I don't think he understands how good he is. He is quick, he is good with the ball, he can run. He has everything that a Manchester United footballer needs."

Initially falling out of favour upon Alexis Sanchez's arrival, Martial has started seven of United's past nine games in all competitions, and has been a consistent source of verve amid inconsistent collective play.

Matic praised the way he has responded to Jose Mourinho's recent show of faith.

"When you don't have results it is very difficult for players to have that high confidence," Matic said. "If we can get results over the next few games and improve as a team he will show that he is very important to us.

"The manager speaks with him about it. I have told him once. But he is a great person and a great guy and I am happy for him that he is scoring. It is great."