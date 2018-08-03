Martial not a Bayern Munich target, Rummenigge confirms

Anthony Martial is not a transfer target for Bayern Munich, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Martial has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions having fallen out of favour at Manchester United, for whom he made only five starts in the Premier League last season after the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Bayern were reported to be considering a deal for the former Monaco man, but Rummenigge has denied that is the case.

“We have four wingers: Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry," Rummenigge said to Bild.

"And Alphonso Davies will also join in January. You must not overdo it, like some clubs do, or you create a problem for the coach."

Martial was left out of France's squad for the World Cup and watched as Didier Deschamps' side triumphed at Russia 2018 without him.

The 22-year-old left United's pre-season tour of the United States to attend the birth of his son and manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated when he did not return, with the forward later explaining via Twitter that he had stayed with his partner while she recovered.

"Sorry but my family will always come first... Back tomorrow in Manchester," he wrote on Thursday.