Man United shouldn't sell 'incredible' Martial – Rooney

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney said the club must keep disgruntled star Anthony Martial happy, as he reportedly seeks a move away from Old Trafford.

Martial is ready to quit United after his agent revealed last month that the 22-year-old wanted to leave in search of regular football.

The France forward – who has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – has become frustrated after finding opportunities limited under Jose Mourinho following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

While Martial has struggled to perform consistently, United's all-time leading scorer Rooney believes the Red Devils cannot afford to lose his quality.

"I think Martial, ability-wise, is incredible," Rooney – now playing for MLS outfit DC United – told talkSPORT. "But I think it's how do you get the best out of him?

"Knowing Anthony the way I know him I think if you can get the best out of him, he's up there ability-wise with the best in the league.

"I think sometimes it is difficult to get to know him as a person, as a character because of the way he is.

"But I think once you do get to know him, you just keep him happy."

Martial joined United from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015 for £36million, potentially rising to £58m.

Since moving to the Theatre of Dreams, Martial has scored 36 goals in 136 matches.