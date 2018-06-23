English
Indonesia
English Premier League
English Premier League

Lukaku breaks Belgium record against Tunisia

Lukaku breaks Belgium record against Tunisia

Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has become Belgium's all-time top scorer in major tournaments after his first-half brace in the Group G clash against Tunisia. 

The Manchester United striker has now taken his tally to seven in the World Cup and European Championship for the Red Devils after making an outstanding start to Russia 2018.

He scored twice in Belgium's 3-0 opening Group G game against Panama and needed just 45 minutes against Tunisia to score another double.

His first was a drilled left-footed finish from just inside the area to double Belgium's advantage after Eden Hazard's penalty before claiming his second with a cool, clipped finish on the stroke of half-time.

Previous Fabregas hopeful of Spain recall
Read
Fabregas hopeful of Spain recall
Next Mane and Senegal holding no fear for Japan
Read
Mane and Senegal holding no fear for Japan