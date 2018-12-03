Lloris, Isco and Alisson among first Ballon d'Or placings released

Hugo Lloris, Isco, Alisson, Diego Godin and Mario Mandzukic are among the players to have their Ballon d'Or placings confirmed.

Luka Modric is the favourite to be win the prize at Monday's ceremony, ending the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Award organisers France Football have announced the first placings of the 30-man shortlist, with Edinson Cavani, Marcelo and Sadio Mane also included.

Thibaut Courtois is the only remaining shortlisted goalkeeper so he will be the top player for his position in the final reckoning, adding to the Golden Glove the Real Madrid stopper won at the World Cup with Belgium.

Madrid have already had the placings of three players revealed, with Isco, Marcelo and captain Sergio Ramos all missing out on the top 10.

29= Isco (Real Madrid), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

28= Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

25= Alisson (Liverpool), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

22= Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

19= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)