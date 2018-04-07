Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby

Mohamed Salah will miss Saturday's Merseyside derby after limping out of Liverpool's Champions League victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Egypt international continued his sensational campaign with the opening goal in Liverpool's 3-0 quarter-final first-leg win, but he was substituted seven minutes into the second half with a groin injury.

Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match media conference the Reds were "trying everything" to get the 25-year-old, who leads the Premier League scoring charts with 29 goals, fit to feature at Goodison Park.

However, he has not recovered in time to make Liverpool's matchday squad, placing his chances of making the second leg against City on Tuesday in doubt.