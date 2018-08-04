Liverpool 5 Napoli 0: Milner, Salah lead crushing win as Alisson debuts

Alisson pulled on a Liverpool shirt for the first time on Saturday in a crushing 5-0 win over Napoli in Dublin.

The Brazil goalkeeper, signed last month in a world-record deal from Roma, had very little to do as the Reds dominated their penultimate pre-season friendly and deservedly thrashed the Serie A side.

It took Jurgen Klopp's team just four minutes to take the lead - James Milner lashing home left-footed from the edge of the area following Sadio Mane's cut-back.

And Georginio Wijnaldum made it 2-0 soon after, exploiting suspect goalkeeping from Orestis Karnezis to head in Milner's pinpoint cross.

Fans had to wait for Liverpool's third, but it eventually arrived just before the hour as the ball broke kindly for Mohamed Salah in the penalty area and he picked out the top-left corner.

Daniel Sturridge wasted a good chance to get in on the act but soon made amends, smashing home a rebound with 73 minutes on the clock.

And Alberto Moreno wrapped things up a few moments later, beating Karnezis at his near post with a rasping 20-yard drive.