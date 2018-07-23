Liverpool 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic inspires comeback to deny Klopp win against old club

Christian Pulisic scored a brace as Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were on track for victory against the German's old club but Pulisic's second-half double helped Dortmund collect another three ICC points after their 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Liverpool dominated the first half and Virgil van Dijk headed Klopp's men into a deserved lead, the defender taking full advantage of an excellent cross from Andrew Robertson.

But although Sheyi Ojo hit the crossbar and Liverpool created plenty of chances to kill the game, Dortmund launched their comeback by equalising with a penalty midway through the second half.

Pulisic was felled by James Milner and Ragnar Klavan at the end of a bamboozling run and the teenager stepped up to convert the spot-kick himself.

And when a Dortmund break opened Liverpool up in the 89th minute, Pulisic rifled the Bundesliga side ahead, before Jacob Larsen added a third in stoppage time.