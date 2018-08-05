Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1: Butland blunder helps Bielsa's side to victory

Marcelo Bielsa began life at Leeds with a win as England goalkeeper Jack Butland made an error in Championship favourites Stoke City's 3-1 loss at Elland Road.

The Whites impressed in their first game under former Argentina, Chile and Marseille boss Bielsa as Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and captain Liam Cooper all scored.

Hernandez struck just prior to half-time to make it 2-0 when Butland allowed a shot from long distance to squirm beyond him and, though Benik Afobe pulled one back from the penalty spot, Stoke conceded again after the break in Gary Rowett's first competitive game at the helm.

Stoke had started the season as the bookmakers' favourites to win the division and bounce straight back to the Premier League, but they fell behind in the first half when Klich collected Samuel Saiz's clever pass to stab beyond Butland.

The goalkeeper, who went to the World Cup with England, then failed to keep out Hernandez's effort on the stroke of half-time.

Afobe reduced the deficit from 12 yards early in the second half after Tom Ince was fouled but Cooper benefited from some poor marking at a corner to make it 3-1 shortly after.