Kovac: Nothing new about Boateng amid Man United interest

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac said there is no news regarding defender Jerome Boateng amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Germany centre-back Boateng has been linked with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirming contact between the two clubs.

However, Premier League giants United have joined the race to sign the 29-year-old former Manchester City defender according to German reports.

Asked about Boateng following Bayern's 1-0 win over United in Sunday's friendly at Allianz Arena, Kovac told reporters: "Regarding Jerome, there's nothing new.

"Jerome has played a really good match today when he came in.

"I am happy about him being with us again. Not only him but also the others."

Boateng is contracted to Bayern until 2021 but appears set to depart Bavaria ahead of 2018-19.

Since leaving City for Bayern in 2011, Boateng has won six successive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy among others.