Klopp: This Premier League season the most exciting in years

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Premier League title race is shaping up as the most exciting in years, but maintained his side must be consistent.

A win on Saturday away to Arsenal would make for Liverpool's best-ever start to a domestic season after 11 rounds.

Though Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League standings, a mere six points separate the top six teams.

For that reason, Klopp believes Liverpool must not have a singular focus on the reigning champions.

"We play City twice," he said. "The maximum we can lose against them is three points in each of these games, even though I understand why it sometimes feels like six.

"You react on what they do. If they play on Friday and we play on Sunday then for two days you think about the pressure being more on us. But then you miss Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal or United."

Ultimately however, the current tightness at the top of the Premier League appeals to Klopp, who was keen to remind everyone he's a football fan at heart.

"In Germany in the past they were constantly complaining about Bayern Munich and everyone knowing who will be champion by October. It's not like that this year," Klopp said.

"It is like it is, and hopefully it stays like this until the end of the season. It is probably the most exciting season for years. Last year, a few teams played really good seasons but there was no chance to catch City because, by October-November, the gap was already that big.

"It is just exciting. I am a football fan as well and for a football fan it's great. On the other side of the table, there are teams who have very few points and they all have a chance to stay in the league. That makes it very interesting as well."