Jurgen Klopp hailed England's Under-21 side as the world's best after Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke starred in wins against Italy and Denmark this month.

Solanke scored doubles in both games, including an outrageous backheel chip in the 5-1 demolition of Denmark, to boost his case for Liverpool selection.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season, finding his path to the first team blocked by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

But Klopp insisted Solanke's future lies at Anfield amid suggestions he could be sent out on loan in the January transfer window.

"Yes he played really well. We will see," said Klopp.

"Nobody should worry about the future of English football, they could be the world's best Under-21 team ever if you think about the guys from the first team – Trent [Alexander-Arnold], [Ben] Chilwell, Mason Mount is injured but [Marcus] Rashford, unbelievable, Ruben Loftus-Cheek probably too.

"He is the striker and did really well. Here it is difficult and that's how it is but if Dom continues like he did so far then everything will be fine, nothing to say short or long term he's our player. And if I have to decide that then he will stay as well.

"We'll talk about that with the players first so they don't have to watch boring press conferences to see what we think. But we want to help Dom, so he can help us."

Liverpool have extended the contract of throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark until the end of the season.

The specialist's work with Joe Gomez was clear during England's Nations League comeback against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, the defender's long throw creating an equaliser for Gareth Southgate's side.

"I thought we shared the contract with England, they'd pay half the wages, but yes it's good for us, really good," Klopp joked of Gronnemark's extension. "We all think, you as well, Joe has a long throw and is doing better, but it's about the small things and he helps massively.

"I thought a lot about how throw-ins don't work but had no clear plan, it's good to have specialists. He's a very focused man and it's interesting to talk to him, after a game he only talks about the throw-ins.

"It's good for us and I'm happy we will do it for another half of the season."