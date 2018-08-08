English
Indonesia
English Premier League
English Premier League

Kepa clause paid to clear way for Chelsea switch - reports

Kepa clause paid to clear way for Chelsea switch - reports

Getty Images

Kepa Arrizabalaga's world-record move to Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao appeared to move a step closer on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports in Spain, Kepa's representative Margarita Garay of the Bahia Internacional agency attended LaLiga's offices along with the player's lawyers to pay his €80million release clause.

The figure, which was written into the seven-and-a-half-year contract extension Kepa signed with Athletic in January, will make the Spain international the most expensive goalkeeper in football history – surpassing the £65m Liverpool paid Roma for Alisson earlier this transfer window.

Kepa's expected arrival in London ahead of Thursday's Premier League deadline is set to pave the way for Thibaut Courtois to complete his long-mooted move to Real Madrid.

Previous Giroud keen for Chelsea to move for Fekir
Read
Giroud keen for Chelsea to move for Fekir
Next Wolves snap up Traore
Read
Wolves snap up Traore