Kane disappointed by World Cup despite Golden Boot - Pochettino

Harry Kane was disappointed with his World Cup display despite scoring six goals to win the Golden Boot, according to his Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane played a key role in England's journey to the semi-finals in Russia, where they lost 2-1 to eventual runners-up Croatia.

England earned rave reviews for what was their best World Cup showing since 1990, with the Spurs striker scoring more than any other player at the tournament.

But critics highlighted that three of his goals came against woeful Panama in a 6-1 win, while another was from the spot in the 1-1 draw with Colombia.

And Kane perhaps has similar feelings, with Pochettino revealing the 25-year-old was frustrated with his personal contribution in Russia.

"He's very disappointed about his World Cup," Pochettino told reporters.

"He arrived back in London [from Russia] on the Sunday, and on the Tuesday he was at the training ground, spending five hours with myself and Jesus [Perez, Pochettino's assistant].

"I congratulated him and he said, 'No, gaffer, I am really disappointed, I should have scored more goals.'

"I said, 'But you won the Golden Boot.' He said, 'Yes, but gaffer, I'm disappointed.'

"Being fourth and reaching the semi-finals was not enough [for Kane]. I love, love, love this energy and desire, that it's not enough to be fourth in the World Cup. It's not enough to finish second or third or play in the Champions League.

"I love it when a player feels that desire and wants to come in and spend time with us after the World Cup.

"All the people praise him and he's a big star, but Tuesday he was there sharing time with us. That is so very Harry."