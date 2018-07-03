Joy of six - Kane equals long-held England record

Harry Kane's penalty against Colombia in the World Cup last-16 tie made him the first England player to score in six consecutive internationals since 1939.

Having been fouled by Carlos Sanchez, Kane - after a lengthy delay caused by Colombia's protests to referee Mark Geiger - duly kept his cool to break the deadlock from 12 yards.

It brought up the Tottenham star's sixth goal of the tournament, and also saw England's captain equal Tommy Lawton's 79-year-old record.

Kane's strike also sees the 24-year-old match Lionel Messi's total record of World Cup goals, on his debut at the tournament.