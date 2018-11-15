Jokanovic proud of establishing Fulham's 'footballing identity'

Slavisa Jokanovic proudly reflected on giving Fulham a "footballing identity" despite his disappointment over being removed as manager.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan sacked the 50-year-old and replaced him with Claudio Ranieri on Wednesday.

Jokanovic secured promotion to the Premier League in his second full season in charge, but one win from 12 in the top flight and a leaky defence endangered his position.

The former Watford boss believes he could have steered the Cottagers clear of relegation if given more time but remains satisfied with the team's development during his tenure.

"I feel that we gave the club's fans a footballing identity and a team to be proud of," Jokanovic said in a statement.

"I was still confident that we would have been able to turn things around after our slow start to the season, just as we had done in previous years, but I respectfully accept the club's decision.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Shahid Khan for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club and for his kindness.

"I extend my thanks to everyone at Fulham Football Club. It has also been a real pleasure to work with the players, and my staff and I wish to thank the squad for all of their effort and dedication.

"Finally, I am extremely grateful to the Fulham fans for their support since I arrived at the club and their very kind messages following my departure.

"I want to wish everyone connected with Fulham Football Club all the very best for the future."