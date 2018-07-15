English
Ibrahimovic lauds Pogba after World Cup final display

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was full of praise for Paul Pogba's performance for France in Sunday's World Cup final.

Midfielder Pogba scored a fine second-half goal as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to clinch their second title.

And after a season in which Pogba's displays for Manchester United were often scrutinised, Ibrahimovic was quick to highlight his former Old Trafford team-mate's display.

"Let them talk, but the game speaks for itself," Ibrahimovic posted on Twitter, tagging Pogba alongside a picture of the France man with the World Cup trophy.

Pogba and Ibrahimovic were both signed by United boss Jose Mourinho prior to the 2016-17 season, though the former Sweden international left for LA Galaxy in March.

